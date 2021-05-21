By David Awori More by this Author

Police officers manning Sofia Police checkpoint in Busia Town were on Wednesday sent scampering for safety after discovering a three-metre long cobra in one of the bags they were checking.

According to the officers, the owner of the bag, who was crossing the border from Uganda to Kenya through the Sofia porous border, escaped after being summoned to have his bag subjected to a routine search.

Mr Jackson Bwire, who was at the checkpoint, said police officers fled from the bag, which was brown in colour, without ascertaining its contents.

“I have seen policemen breaking up riots, but little did I know that they fear for their lives; despite having guns, I saw them fleeing from the bag like children,” Mr Bwire said.

Read more: https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/news/national/drama-as-police-officers-flee-checkpoint-over-cobra-3408464