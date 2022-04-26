By Ruth Anderah

Drama has ensued at the General Court Martial as one of the 32 National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters jumped out of the dock to attack the army officers.

Muhydin Kakooza had appeared in court today together with 31 others for hearing of their case but as soon as it was adjourned he jumped out the dock singing one of Bobi Wine’s songs (Tuliyambala Engule).

This after a team of their lawyers led by Fred Musisi informed the 9-member court chaired by Lt Gen Andrew Gutti that they were not ready to proceed because they were only served with witness statements this morning.

Lawyer Musisi asked the court to give them time to enable them read through the statements to prepare for the hearing.

Kakooza is already serving an 8-month sentence for contempt of court after he in February this year became chaotic in court and started banging tables.

In the same month of February, Lt. Gen Andrew Gutti referred Kakooza to Butabika National Referral hospital to examine his mental stability and the results indicated that he was normal, hence his conviction and sentence for a contempt of court charge.

The suspected are charged with unlawful possession of explosive devices.

It is alleged that between November 2020 and May 2021, the suspects had in their possession explosives (bombs) which are a monopoly of only Armed forces.

They were arrested from different places in Jinja, Kireka, Nakulabye, Nateete and Kampala Central.

