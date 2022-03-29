By Ritah Kemigisa

The East African Community Heads of State have officially admitted the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) into the East African Community.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, Chair of the Summit of EAC Heads of States announced the decision during the virtual 19th Extra-Ordinary Summit of EAC Heads of State held this morning.

Kenyatta says the admission of the DRC into the bloc marks a momentous occasion in the region’s integration history.

He says the admission of DRC into the community comes with various obligations from full participation in policy making to implementation of agreed commitments, protocols and laws.

The process of DR Congo’s entry started when Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi on June 8, 2019, wrote to then EAC Chairperson, President Paul Kagame, expressing his country’s wish to be a member of the bloc.

Regional leaders including Rwanda’s Paul Kagame and Tanzania’s Samia Suluhu Hassan have welcomed the decision.