By Benjamin Jumbe

President Yoweri Museveni is today set to meet the President of the Senate of the Democratic Republic of Congo Modeste Bahati Lukwebo.

Lukwebo arrived in Uganda yesterday for a three day working visit.

The meeting with president Museveni to take place at State House Entebbe is to discuss ways of strengthening and consolidating bilateral relations for the mutual benefit of both Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

H.E. Lukwebo will also meet the Speaker of parliament Jacob Oulanyah and visit Nshara Industrial Park as well as officiate at the opening of the Zhang Beef Factory in Mbarara.

The main purpose of this visit is to further bolster the bilateral relations between the Republic of Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).