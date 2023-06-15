A Subaru driver who was seen in a viral video trying to run over a traffic police officer at Jinja road traffic lights has been remanded to Luzira prison by Buganda Road Chief Magistrates Court.

Isaac Mukwaya,35, a psychologist and a resident of Mutungo, Nakawa division in Kampala district has appeared before Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi and denied the allegations. Mukwaya is charged with two counts of careless driving or inconsiderate use of a motor vehicle.

Prosecution led by Ivan Kyazze states that on June 12, 2023, at the parking yard of Lyca Mobile Company in Kampala, Mukwaya drove a motor vehicle (Subaru Forester number UAZ 515C) on the road without reasonable consideration for other road users.

State further alleges that on the same date and time at Jinja road traffic lights along Kampala -Jinja road highway, the driver failed to stop when signaled by Katongole Jotham, a police officer in execution of his duties.

He has been remanded to Luzira prison until June 20, 2023, when he will re-appear for his bail ruling.