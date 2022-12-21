The traffic police have cautioned drivers to avoid moving without triangular reflectors in their vehicles.

A triangular reflector is a warning sign usually made of plastic and metal that has a highly reflective surface and is used to alert other drivers and road users that they are approaching an unexpected stationary vehicle.

The traffic police spokesperson Faridah Nampiima says any driver who will be found without one in their vehicle is to be arrested. She further cautioned them against using tree branches or leaves.

Failure to have the reflectors attracts an express fine of Shs100,000, according to Nampiima.