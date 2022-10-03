All truck drivers transporting goods from Uganda to Kenya will now be subjected to mandatory screening for Ebola at Malaba border point.

According to the notice issued by the Malaba health officer, Paul Kibii, all drivers should be issued with a certificate after the screening, which they will present on arrival at their final destination in Kenya.

He says it is a collective responsibility to prevent the spread of the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) within the East African Region.

Kibii urges drivers to adhere to the directive that took effect on October 1, 2022.

He tells KFM that although the Kenya government has not yet reported any Ebola cases, it is important to take precautions.

Meanwhile, Herbert Juma, one of the clearing officers at Malaba, says that all travelers heading to Kenya are also now being subjected to Ebola screening.

The confirmed Ebola cases now stand at 41, while the number of active admissions is 24.

Mubende tops the list with 29 cases, Kyegegwa ( 3), Kasanda( 2) while Kagadi district has one confirmed case.