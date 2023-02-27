National Drug Authority (NDA) has given a 30-day ultimatum to proprietors of drug shops and pharmacies to erect signposts that clearly identify the name and type of business for which a license was issued.

NDA Secretary, David Nahamya; in a circular issued to drug shops across the country notes that this is in accordance with regulation 30 for licensing which states that premises for which a license is issued shall have a signpost indicating the name of the drug outlet, type of drugs sold (whether human, veterinary or both) and the nature of the business whether retail or wholesale.

Speaking to KFM, NDA spokesperson Abiaz Rwamwiri said after the 30-day ultimatum elapses, the authority’s enforcement teams will be deployed to arrest culprits.