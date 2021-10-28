By Ritah Kemigisa

The E-Trade Association has lauded the President and government measures that have reduced the infection rates of covid19 but are asking the President to lift the curfew.

In a statement, the executive board of the association that brings together Uganda companies and organizations that use the power of the internet to drive job creation in the country have revealed that the continued curfew is devastating the economy.

According to the association, most of the distribution services and workers in the hotel, restaurant and delivery companies rely on boda bodas to go to work and back home.

The association further reveals that restaurants in their group have dropped by 64% while mobility companies and their ecosystem of drivers and sellers have also dropped by 70%.

They warn that they are on the verge of a crisis that will undo all the progress so far made in technology and the E-trade sector arguing that without boda bodas, the online sector cannot survive.