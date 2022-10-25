The East African Court of Justice is set to hold hearings in Kampala starting November 3, 2022.

Speaking on the sidelines of the regional media training for journalists in Kampala, the court’s President, Nestor Kayobera said the annual rotational court sessions will be held at the commercial court of Uganda premises.

Kayobera adds that the court sessions are aimed at bringing the court to the people. Among the matters to be heard are those filed by Ugandans.

The first rotational session of the regional court was held in Bujumbura, Burundi in November, last year.