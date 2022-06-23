By Ruth Anderah
The East African Court of Justice is today expected to deliver a judgement in a case filed by a Ugandan citizen over what he terms an illegal closure of border posts at Cyanika, Gatuna and Mirama Hills.
This case was filed in April 2019 by an advocate Steven Kalali at the registry of the East African Court of Justice at the Supreme court in Kololo.
Kalali was aggrieved by the conduct of Rwandan president Paul Kagame of refusing immigration officers and Revenue Authorities at the mentioned border posts to allow Ugandan citizens, traders and goods from crossing into his country for unjustified reasons.
In his petition he filed against the Attorney General of Rwanda, Kalali contends that what Rwanda has done defeats the spirit of the East African Treaty, Free trade and common Market protocol since the then closed border posts were also serving other countries like DR. Congo and Burundi.
He then asked Justices at the regional court to order Rwanda to open its borders that have been closed since February 28th 2019 to allow Ugandan citizens and goods to freely trade.