The Budget Committee has rejected a request from the East African Community Affairs (EAC) Committee meant for sensitization and public awareness by the Ministry of East African Community Affairs in the 2023/2024 financial year.

East African Community officials have asked for Shs1.4 billion to educate the public about the importance of the committee.

The EAC Committee Chairperson, Noeline Kisembo while presenting the Budget Framework Paper for the Ministry of East African Community, pointed out that the approved funds of Shs720 million are not sufficient enough.

She says that one of the main problems facing the Ministry of East African Affairs is visibility, stressing that many Ugandans hardly know the importance of the EAC integration and how to benefit from it.

They plan to use billboards with the intention of creating a wider understanding of the EAC integration.

Members of parliament in return trashed the amount requested for, with the Sheema Municipality Member of Parliament, Dicksons Kateshumbwa asking them to focus on mobilizing Ugandans to know the market opportunities within the EAC as opposed to spending on billboards.