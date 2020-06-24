

By Benjamin Jumbe

The East African Community Secretariat has underscored the need for building resilience in the tourism sector to overcome challenges of COVID 19.

Speaking during a webinar on the Impact of COVID-19 on Wildlife Conservation in the East African Community , the Deputy Secretary General Productive and Social Sectors, East African Community (EAC) Christophe Bazivamo said the sector has been most hit by this pandemic due to travel restrictions, closure of borders and flight cancellations.

He cited loss of tourism and conservation related Jobs, losses of revenue from local communities and Increase in poaching especially for bush meat.

He also says a number of interventions have been proposed for COVID 19 recovery in the wildlife sector including Partner states providing stimulus packages, Promotion of regional and domestic tourism, Diversifying conservation revenue streams and developing protected area management plans.

The event was organized by the EAC in conjunction with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and Internews’ Earth Journalism Network (EJN).