By Ruth Anderah

The East African Court of Justice yesterday condemned Rwanda for having closed its borders to Uganda for three years.

The justices held that the acts contravene the East African Treaty rules of free movement across the member partner states.

In 2019, Rwanda closed its borders with Uganda at Gatuna and Cyanika, paralysing business between the two countries and cutting off movements.

But a panel of five justices led by the Principal Judge, Dr Yohane Masara, ruled that the said acts contravened specifically Articles 5,6 and 7, among other articles of the Treaty.

The regional court also held that restricting the freedom of movement of Rwandan nationals from accessing Uganda, was a total infringement and a violation on the protocol of free movement of goods and persons.

Going forward, the regional court warned Rwanda against violating any provisions of the Treaty and called upon partner states to always adhere to the treaties they sign.

The ruling of the court followed a case filed in April 2019 by a concerned lawyer, Mr Steven Kalali.

The petitioner said he was aggrieved by the conduct of Rwandan President Paul Kagame of refusing immigration officers and revenue authorities at the border posts to allow Ugandan citizens, traders and goods from crossing into his country over unjustified reasons.