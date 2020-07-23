

By Catherine Ageno

The East African Community (EAC) states have been asked to consider intense covid-19 preparedness and response training of international airport staff as a firm foundation for regional economic recovery.

Christophe Bazivamo, the Deputy Secretary General Productive and Social Sectors at the EAC Secretariat says the COVID-19 global pandemic has left economies crumbling worldwide and the East African Community is no exception.

Speaking during a training of trainers of staff at Kilimanjaro International Airport in Arusha, Tanzania he said though, that on a positive note, “the EAC Secretariat is doing all it takes to ensure that the EAC Partner States’ economies can quickly recover to normalcy.

Bazivamo emphasizes that the training that entails airports’ emergency preparedness and response, staff and public health safety at the airports and prevention and surveillance of the spread of COVID-19 in all major international airports in the EAC Partner States is expected to stimulate confidence among international travellers to visit the region.

The two-day training is organised and coordinated by the EAC Civil Aviation Safety and Security Oversight Agency, while AMREF Flying Doctors are implementing the training.

The next training of trainers is scheduled for 28-31 July at the International Airport in Bujumbura, Burundi.