By Zephania Ubwani in Arusha

East African Community heads of state are set to discuss the coronavirus crisis today as the region grapples with escalating cases.

The extra-ordinary summit to be held virtually via video conference may lay ground for new and even tougher measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The first ever meeting of the regional leaders using the technology is also expected to seek ways to ensure the pandemic does not hurt the regional trade.

Officials of the communication department at the EAC secretariat have confirmed that it would be preceded by the handing over of vehicles and laboratory equipment donated to fight Covid-19 to the concerned officials at the EAC headquarters.

The summit comes at a time the six EAC partner states – Uganda,Tanzania,Kenya, Burundi, Rwanda and South Sudan – have devised a raft of measures to contain the disease.

While Tanzania appeared more relaxed with its borders open for incoming people – subject to a mandatory 14 day quarantine- some other states are in a total lock down.

Uganda, in a lock down for the past two weeks, yesterday extended it for another three weeks.

While Kenya and Rwanda have also been in dusk-to-dawn lock downs for the past 14 days, amid criticisms on the way it was managed, especially for the former.

Burundi and South Sudan are the only countries which have recorded fewer corona virus cases, until the weekend not more than four for each country.