By Benjamin Jumbe

The East Africa Community Heads of state have agreed that partner states adopt a harmonized system for certification and sharing of COVID-19 test results.

This followed a consultative meeting held today through video conferencing chaired by Rwanda’s Paul Kagame.

The heads of state noted the importance of information sharing during such a crisis, directing the ministers of health, trade, transport and EAC affairs to finalise and adopt an EAC digital surveillance and tracking system for drivers and crew on COVID-19 for immediate use by partner states.

The heads of state also directed the designated focal persons to immediately work on a regional mechanism for testing and certification of truck drivers prior to their departure at the point of origin and every two weeks report to the Heads of State.

The meeting was attended by all the regional leaders apart from Tanzania’s John Magufuli and Burundi’s Pierre Nkrunziza.