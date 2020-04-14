Heads of State of the East African Community are to hold an extraordinary summit on the novel Coronavirus pandemic tomorrow.

According to Dr. Vincent Biruta, the EAC Chairperson of Council of Ministers, the summit will be held virtually via video conference.

According to The New Times, the Heads of States summit follows a meeting by the blocs ministers of health and others responsible for regional affairs held in March via video conference which was chaired by the Rwanda health minister Dr. Daniel Ngamije.

The March meeting adopted 12 resolutions to curb the spread of the virus as well as mitigate impacts in the region.

Among the resolutions adopted include implementing mandatory quarantine for 14 days for all travelers to the region to avoid imported cases by implementing screening procedures at all border points.

The ministers also directed all countries to implement 100 per cent exit and entry screenings, maintain free movements of goods and services among others.