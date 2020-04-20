President Museveni has decried the lack of a coordinated approach to combat the Covid-19 pandemic by the East African Community member states.

Despite taking stringent lock down measures, individual states are implementing them differently.

Only Uganda and Rwanda have instituted total lock down with curfews yet for Kenya public transport remains operational and a curfew is only enforced in the capital, Nairobi.

In Tanzania, business continues as usual without tangible restrictive measures.

In his address to the nation last evening, President Museveni said he had raised these concerns with Rwanda’s Paul Kagame, who is the current chair of the EAC bloc but little seems to have been achieved.