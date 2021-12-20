By Ritah Kemigisa

The East African Community Heads of state are set to meet on Wednesday this week to discuss among others the application by the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to join the bloc.

Two years ago, the DRC applied to join the EAC and last month the regional council of ministers approved its application making it the seventh country to join the community.

According to a statement from the secretariat, the virtual meeting of summit of the heads of state will be preceded by the extraordinary meeting of the EAC council of ministers that will take place today.

The summit will discuss two items including; the admission of the Democratic Republic of Congo into the EAC and amendment of the quorum rule of the summit of the EAC heads of state.

The extra-ordinary summit which is the third in a series by the EAC since the outbreak of Covid-19 will be live streamed on EAC website and other social media platforms.

The current EAC partner states are Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, Burundi, Rwanda and South Sudan.