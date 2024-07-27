East African Community (EAC) member states have agreed to enhance tourism collaboration efforts as one of the ways to accelerate regional development

This was during the ongoing Technical Officials’ Meeting of the Immigration, Tourism, Trade, Labour and Services (ITTLS) Cluster meeting under the Northern Corridor Integration Projects (NCIPs) in the Rwandan capital Kigali.

The meeting, according to Uganda’s head of delegation and national coordinator for the NCIPs Amb Richard Kabonero, marked a pivotal moment in implementation of the directives from the 14th NCIPs Heads of State Summit.

He says the ITTLS recommendations are focused on expediting the implementation of directives from the EAC to accelerate regional development.

A follow-up meeting scheduled for September 2024 will finalize updates before the 15th Summit, and partner states will constitute their ITTLS Cluster focal points, coordinated by Rwanda.

“The ministry of foreign Affairs is leading these transformative initiatives, ensuring effective implementation of the NICPs. Our collaborative efforts are crucial in enhancing regional connectivity, economic growth and shared prosperity, said Mr. Kabonero.

Delegates also noted that under the Single Custom Territory (SCT) framework, significant progress has been made, with the transit module now ready for deployment pending final integration efforts.

On this, they noted that Uganda and Rwanda have commenced electronic exchange of certificates of origin, with Kenya nearing completion. “Customs scanner image sharing between Uganda and Kenya is operational, and the development of the EAC Bond Scheme is well on track with pilot operations expected by August 2024”, he added in a statement issued on Friday, the second day of the meetings.