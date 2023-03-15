Uganda’s representative in the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) who also doubles as the Secretary-General of the Democratic Party (DP), Gerald Siranda has asked that countries in the regional bloc embrace the East African free trade zone.

This comes after last week’s concerns about banning the export of Uganda’s powdered milk powders to Kenya in what some think is a spillover of Kenya’s internal politics.

Siranda noted that Uganda EALA members have petitioned the trade committee of the regional parliament, advising dairy farmers to work hard to add value to their products.

He said that the East African Community was founded to solve issues of market and togetherness, noting that some countries denying others the freedom to export their products is betrayal.