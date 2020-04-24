By Risdel Kasasira

Ministers from the East African Community member states will meet today via video conferencing to discuss harmonization of coronavirus prevention guidelines in the region.

The State Minister for East African Community Affairs Julius Maganda says the meeting will involve ministers of Trade, Health and East African Community Affairs.

He says after the minister’s meeting, the Heads of State summit will be organized to have the guidelines approved.

Maganda adds that technical teams from all member states met on Wednesday and the permanent secretaries held their meeting yesterday to come up with concrete issues that will later be sent to the heads of state summit.

“Each country has been having its own guidelines but we feel this isn’t helping and therefore, we have agreed that there is a need to have the same regional guideline”, he said.