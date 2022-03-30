By Benjamin Jumbe

The Secretary-General of the East African Community invited the private sector to work closely with the public sector to tap into the benefits of the entry of the Democratic Republic of Congo into the bloc.

This followed the admission of the Central African nation into the Regional bloc during the 19th ordinary Summit of EAC Heads of State held yesterday.

EAC Secretary General Dr Peter Mathuki, says that the admission of DRC into the EAC comes with increased GDP and expanded market size making EAC a home to over 300 million people.

Dr Mathuki says with a larger market, manufacturers in the EAC, whether large or SMEs, will benefit from economies of scale, making them increasingly efficient and competitive.

Upon ascension to The Treaty establishing the East African Community and depositing of the instrument of acceptance with the Secretary-General, DRC will join EAC’s cooperation in all the sectors.