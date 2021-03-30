Ivan Ssenabulya

Renowned Pan Africanist and political analyst Prof Patrick Lumumba, has appealed for the merging of East Africa’s national airlines.

He says Kenya Airways, Air Tanzania, Uganda Airlines, Rwandair and Air Burundi should all be merged into a single carrier to have the East African Airline.

In a tweet Prof Lumumba said that South Sudan should also be included in the arrangement and governments can take 10% each and 40% is floated to the public.

However this comes at time, with concerns of some member states violating the existing East African community agreements.