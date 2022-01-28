By Ritah Kemigisa

The East African community, EAC Secretariat has applauded the governments of Rwanda Uganda for their efforts towards re-opening of the Gatuna-Katuna border post on January 31st,.

The EAC Secretary General Dr Peter Mathuki says the move is in line with provisions of the EAC common market protocol and will accelerate economic and social development of the two countries by reviving the free movement of goods, persons, and labor.

Dr Mathuki adds that reopening the border will also promote peace and security across the region.

He meanwhile says the move is also a reflection of the deep commitment and existing goodwill among the EAC Heads of State to widen and deepen cooperation in the bloc, particularly as the Community expands with the anticipated entry of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Dr Mathuki has meanwhile expressed the community’s commitment to supporting initiatives that promote regional integration within East Africa.