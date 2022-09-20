A group of demonstrators has this morning stormed European Union (EU) offices at Crested Towers in Kampala while protesting against a recent resolution by the EU parliament calling for the delay by a year of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline – EACOP project.

The EU lawmakers cited among other things, violations of human rights in Uganda and Tanzania as well as pollution of the environment and a number of water sources, calling for an alternative route to better safeguard protected and sensitive ecosystems.

However, the seven-point resolution has caused an uproar among Ugandan and Tanzanian citizens who have labeled it as unworthy and malicious saying it only seeks to curtail the sovereignty of the two countries.

The protestors who stormed EU offices are demanding that Uganda and Africa at large be left to enjoy their independence while handling their matters.

Ugandans have since launched an online petition against the EU parliament that seeks to halt the 1443-kilometer oil pipeline.

President Museveni has also said the project will go on despite calls by the EU parliament to delay it.