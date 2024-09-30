The first batch of nine trucks carrying coated line pipes for the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project has arrived at the Main Camp and Pipe Yard (MCPY) 4 in Kyotera District, Uganda.

The pipes will be transported to designated storage sites and laid along the 1,443-kilometer heat-traced crude oil pipeline.

Once completed, the EACOP will transport Uganda’s crude oil from the Hoima Terminal in Uganda to Tanga Port in Tanzania, where it will be exported to international markets.

To date, the project has received 800 kilometers of line pipes, which are currently undergoing coating and insulation at the Nzega Coating Yard in Tanzania.

Mr Ali Ssekatawa, the Director of Legal and Corporate Affairs at the Petroleum Authority of Uganda, stated that the arrival of the pipes marks a significant milestone in the construction of the EACOP.

“This is a major landmark in the construction of the EACOP and a clear sign of the progress of the project. Government and its partners are committed to ensuring that all developments are completed in the most environmentally responsible and sustainable manner. Civil works have already advanced on the pumping stations, main camps and pipe yards, and storage facilities along the EACOP route as well as the coating plant in Nzega that is now in operation,” Ssekatawa said.

The EACOP project, estimated to cost $5 billion, is being developed by the EACOP Company. Uganda and Tanzania each hold a 15% stake, while TotalEnergies owns 62%, and CNOOC Uganda Limited holds 8%.