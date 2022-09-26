Ronex Tendo Kisembo (Independent), one of the candidates for the East African Parliamentary seats wants the East African Community treaty amended.

He says this will enable countries with small economies to pay less membership fee to the community to avoid burdening them with huge amounts they can’t raise.

Meanwhile, he has urged members of parliament to vote for members with the best strategic interests of Uganda to the regional parliament.

Parliament is set to vote the nine EALA representatives on Thursday, September 29, 2022.

Six candidates were nominated to represent the ruling NRM party, other parties which fielded candidates include UPC, JEEMA, DP, and FDC.