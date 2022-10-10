Gilbert Agaba, one of the candidates in the just concluded East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) elections has threatened to run to court seeking cancellation of the election results alleging that it was marred with numerous malpractices including vote rigging.

The election, which conducted on September 28 attracted 28 candidates fighting for only nine slots that Uganda has in the regional parliament.

Speaking to the media in Kampala, Agaba said with the backup of another four candidates, he is filing an application this week and another in the East African Court of Justice seeking declaration of the elections null and void.

He alleged that his 19 votes were not added to the declared 210 votes to make it 229 in total. He also said the procedure of voting was not followed as voting started while candidates were still campaigning while there was no opening of ballot boxes and ballot papers in the presence of candidates’ agents.