The Democratic Party president-general who also doubles as the minister of justice and constitutional affairs, Nobert Mao has rallied members of parliament to support the party flag bearer for East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) seat.

While speaking to the media at parliament after the nomination of DP’s party secretary-general, Gerlad Siranda, Mao said he is sure their candidate will win due to his potential and ability to lead.

Meanwhile, he revealed that it was DP that went to court to ensure that aspirants are given an opportunity to compete for the slots in the East African parliament, ending government’s policy of selecting names for the regional parliament.