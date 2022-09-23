The deputy speaker of parliament, Thomas Tayebwa has directed that no legislator travels on Thursday next week.

This is in an effort to ensure all legislators take part in the elections for the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) country representatives.

It came after parliament approved and passed the nominated EALA candidates following their clearance by a 20-member vetting committee.

Tayebwa said the election to be held on 29th September is very important and as such all MPs must purpose to attend.

“They will campaign and be voted on 29th, that is Thursday next week in line with rule 13 of the rules of electing of members of EALA. So, I urge all of you, there will be no field activity because this is an activity we have once in five years. I have directed the clerk that all should be stopped,” Tayebwa said.

28 candidates are in the race for the 9 slots at the regional parliament.

Six of these have been ring-fenced for the ruling NRM party, two for the UPC and the Democratic Party, while just one is left for FDC and independents.