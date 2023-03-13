Uganda’s representative to the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA), James Kakooza has vowed to move a motion against Kenya before the regional parliament following their recent ban on powdered milk.

The Kenya Dairy Board last week halted the issuance of import permits in anticipation of the long rains where they expect a boost in milk production, thus reducing the need for Uganda’s dairy imports.

Kakooza says the decision by Kenya is selfish and kills the spirit of regional integration given the existing common market protocol and a single customs union.

Kakooza says action needs to be taken when one country of the East African Bloc undermines one of the agreed protocols.

“We are going to have a plenary and we are going to demand that accountability,” Kakooza said before adding that “Whatever you produce in your country must be consumed by another country,”