Uganda’s representatives in the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) have expressed disappointment over the absence of all East African Affairs ministers from member countries during a session in Uganda’s Parliament.

EALA member, Mr Gerald Siranda says without the ministers, their work could be rendered ineffective, as the council of ministers is responsible for implementing the assembly’s recommendations.

“We are disappointed but we think that the council of ministers should take this House a very serious one because the matters that are coming from the House are for their benefit as the key implementers in that area,” Mr Siranda said on Thursday.

The members have now requested the Speaker of the East African Community (EAC) to write to the ministers before they consider invoking the assembly’s rules to ensure ministerial accountability and presence in future sessions.