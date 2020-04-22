Uganda’s representatives to the East African Legislative Assembly are this morning set to undergo testing for Covid-19 at the ministry of health.

According to one of them, Mathias Kasamba, the decision follows discussions they had with the health minister amid concerns that the legislators returned from Tanzania recently, a country that has 254 confirmed cases of Covid-19, that include an MP.

Kasamba adds that this is being done as part of their sensitization drive in the fight against COVID-19.

This comes as numbers in East Africa continue to surge with Kenya having the highest at 281, Tanzania 254, Rwanda 150 and Burundi 11.

In Uganda, the confirmed cases now stand at 61 after a Kenyan truck driver tested positive for the Coronavirus.

This was out of the 1,019 samples tested by the Uganda Virus Research Institute.