Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Anita Among has this afternoon warned all candidates participating in the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) elections not to engage in voter bribery activities or risk being disqualified.

As she addressed the media on the forthcoming EALA elections slated for Thursday, September 29 at parliament. Among issued a string of precautionary messages which lawmakers of the 11th parliament have to strictly adhere to ahead of the highly anticipated elections.

“Any candidate who involves him/herself in acts of bribery or other practices contrary to accepted practices shall be disqualified,” Ms. Among warned adding that, “all candidates are required to conduct themselves with decorum and in respect to parliamentary practices.”

The voters who comprise lawmakers of the 11th parliament will on Thursday this week choose 9 candidates from the 28 candidates that have been duly nominated. These include candidates from the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party, Democratic Party (DP), Uganda People’s Congress (UPC), JEEMA, and independent candidates.

Last week, parliament specifically indicated that the NRM had nominated 6 candidates, 4 from opposition parties and other 18 candidates contesting as independents.

Unlike other opposition political parties with representation in the 11th Parliament, the opposition wing with majority representation, the National Unity Platform (NUP) has insisted that it will not field candidates in the said campaigns.

Among’s message on Ebola

In the same breath, Speaker Among urged all legislators to strictly adhere to the cautions issued by the Ministry of Health in a bid to contain and the deadly Ebola, which was first confirmed in Mubende district.

“As we wait for guidance from His Excellency the President in his address to the country tomorrow [Wednesday evening], I also ask all candidates to be conscious of not only the Covid-19 protocols but also what is required to keep Ebola at bay,” Ms Among advised.