By Juliet Nalwooga

A new report has indicated that Eastern Africa has the highest number of malnourished people at 44% followed by Western Africa at 27%, Central Africa at 20%, Northern Africa at 6.2% and Southern Africa at 2.4%.

The report by the UN’s Food and Agriculture organization (FAO) Economic Commission (UNEC), and the African Union Commission (AUC) warns that the number of hungry people in Africa is on the rise with 21% of the continent’s population malnourished.

The report titled, “Africa Regional Overview of Food Security and Nutrition indicates that the majority of undernourished people live in East Africa at 125 million people followed by Western Africa at 75 million and Central Africa at 57 million.

This year’s statistics represent a 4.3 % increase in Africa’s undernutrition level since 2014 attributed to conflict, climate change and economic showdowns.