The East African Court of Justice has set July 13th 2020 to hear age-limit case filed by a Ugandan lawyer Hassan Male Mabirizi.

Mabirizi and 7 others are seeking to set aside the decision of the Supreme Court that okayed the removal of the presidential age limit.

The case was filed against the Ugandan Government through its Attorney General.

According to the hearing notes signed by the Court’s registrar, the case will be heard by Justices Monica Mugenyi, Dr Charles Nyawello and Charles Nyachac at 9:30 am through video conferencing.

Mabirizi dragged the government of Uganda before the East African Court of Justice challenging several actions and directives of Ugandan Executive, Parliament and Judiciary in conceptualizing, processing, pursuing and upholding the constitutional amendment that lifted a cap on the presidential age.