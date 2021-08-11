By Ruth Anderah

The East African Court of Justice sitting in Arusha has given the Ugandan government 45 days within which to respond to a case filed by worshippers challenging the closure of churches in the country.

According to a copy of the summons served to the Ugandan Attorney General, the 45 days given to the government is to explain the continued closure of places of worship without any reasonable excuse and in violation of the citizen’s right to worship.

The petitioners including; Reigning life ministries’ pastor Jack Barlow, a lawyer Abubaker Matanda and a concerned citizen Josephine Namukisa claim it’s unfair to open other public places like shopping arcades and supermarkets yet more organised places such as churches and mosques remain closed.

The petitioners are also challenging the directive by the government to hold virtual prayers of only ten people because internet penetration is very poor and high data costs, hence demanding the opening of churches and mosques as soon as tomorrow.

On July 30th/2021, while easing the lockdown, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni decreed that places of worship remain closed until further directives.