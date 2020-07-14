The East African Court of Justice is set to begin hearing an application challenging the lifting of the presidential age limit, filed by city lawyer Hassan Male Mabirizi.

The appeal which had earlier been scheduled to be heard yesterday was pushed ahead by one day in a notice issued by the regional court’s registrar Justice Registrar Yufnalis Okubo.

The notice indicates that the hearing kicks off at 9:30 am via video conferencing.

Mabirizi was one of the main petitioners in the age-limit case before the Constitutional Court and one of the appellants in the consolidated appeal before the Supreme Court.

He is seeking nullification of the age limit law as amended by Parliament, in essence giving President Museveni the greenlight to contest again for presidency after the 2021 polls.