By Mike Sebalu

The Ministry of Health is calling for increased vigilance among Ugandans as the number of confirmed Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) cases continues to rise.

According to the ministry’s spokesperson, Emmanuel Ayinebyoona, as of October 1st, cumulative cases of Ebola stood at 41, after 3 new cases were confirmed.

These were from tests carried out on suspected cases from the high-risk districts of Mubende, Kyegegwa, Kasanda, Kagadi, and Bunyangabu.

One new death was also registered, bringing the cumulative confirmed deaths to 9.

Meanwhile, over 700 contacts are under follow-up, and admissions stand at 24.