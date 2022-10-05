By Mike Sebalu

Another health worker has succumbed to the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD). Health minister Dr. Jane Aceng has identified the deceased as Margaret Nabisubi, an anesthetic officer.

She says the 58-year-old succumbed to Ebola at 4:33 am at Fort Portal Hospital (JMedic) after battling the disease for 17 days.

Nabisubi is the 4th health worker that the country has lost to the current Ebola outbreak, after a probable case of a midwife, Tanzanian trainee doctor Mohamad Ali, and a health assistant in Kagadi district.

This brings the total number of Ebola deaths to 10 out of the 43 confirmed cases since the outbreak was announced.