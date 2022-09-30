The minister of Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng has called for extra vigilance as Ebola is confirmed in the fourth district of Uganda.

Speaking at a task force meeting on Ebola in Kassanda district, Dr. Aceng announced that a case of Ebola was confirmed in the western district of Kagadi last evening.

The viral disease which was first confirmed in Mubende has now spread to Kyegegwa, Kassanda and Kagadi.

Aceng has appealed to Ugandans to stay put and avoid running away from districts where Ebola has been confirmed.

Currently, the Ebola disease has killed five Ugandans and infected 24 people.