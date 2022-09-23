The Ministry of Health has revealed that so far, the cumulative number of deaths registered after the outbreak of the Ebola Sudan strain in Mubende district is now 11.

This is after three more deaths were confirmed and the 11 include both confirmed and probable Ebola cases.

According to a statement from the ministry dated September 23, four new Ebola cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cumulative cases to 11.

It adds that currently there are 25 cases on admission out of which six are confirmed and 19 suspected.

In the meantime, the ministry says health rapid response teams are on ground conducting contact tracing and that so far up to 58 contacts have been listed.

Members of the public have been advised to stay vigilant and install hand washing facilities at all public facilities.