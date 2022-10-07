An Ebola patient who was discharged yesterday after completing treatment has chosen to stay back and take care of her infected 2-year-old child.

According to health minister Dr. Jane Aceng, the child’s mother has opted to remain at Madudu Ebola treatment unit after undergoing counseling. Her husband too is still receiving treatment at the facility.

Meanwhile, health officials yesterday discharged four patients who recovered from Ebola at Mubende hospital, bringing the number of recoveries from the facility so far to eight.

The health ministry is today set to discharge some of the 65 health workers who were recently quarantined after being exposed to the Ebola Sudan strain virus.