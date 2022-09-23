By Barbara Nalweyiso and Ritah Kemigisa

A number of districts neighboring Mubende district where the first case of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) was announced have put in place strict guidelines to curb its spread.

In Mityana district, health officials have put in place a surveillance plan to shield the locals from the viral disease.

According to the District Health Officer (DHO) Vincent Kawooya, all health officials have been on high alert and are being sensitized on how to identify persons with symptoms of the virus.

In Kyegegwa, four suspected Ebola cases have been put into isolation at Mubende referral hospital.

This has been confirmed by the Kyegegwa District Health Officer, Tedson Kandole who says three of the suspects are relatives of the 24-year-old man who was the first confirmed case of the Sudan Ebola strain in Uganda, while the other is a local herbalist.

He says in the meantime, they have instituted a special task force and taken stock of preventative equipment and are carrying out mass sensitization about the disease.

While in Kassanda district, local authorities are contemplating whether to institute a curfew to minimize the movement of people from the neighboring district of Mubende.

According to the district Chairperson, Fred Kasirye Zzimula, many people from Mubende visit gold mines on a daily basis.

He has therefore summoned his District Executive Committee to decide on the next steps of action to ensure the people are protected.

As of last evening, the number of confirmed cases of Ebola had risen to 7.

Mubende district so far has 16 isolated cases of Ebola 4 of whom are in critical condition.