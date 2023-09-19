By Dan Wandera

Tomorrow marks one year since the Ministry of Health declared the outbreak of Ebola Virus Disease in Mubende District. While area leaders believe the district is slowly overcoming the effects of the deadly disease, they want the President to fulfill his pledge of extending electricity to the entire Madudu Sub-county, which was the epicentre of the virus.

In his first national address about the disease outbreak last year, President Museveni directed the Ministry of Energy to light up the entire sub-county and ensure clean and safe water supply in the area.

However, the authorities and residents claim the directive is yet to be effected despite repeated reminders to the responsible government departments. While electricity was extended to Madudu Health Centre III, the presidential directive was to have power supply for the entire sub-county, according to Mr Edward Habiyaremye, the subcounty chairperson.

“The power lines were only extended to the health centre but not any other area,” he says.

After the directive was made, the line ministry officials and power distribution companies crisscrossed the subcounty, mapping out areas where the power lines would pass but the hive of activity scaled down after lighting up Madudu Health Centre III.

“We gave them the benefit of doubt that possibly the lockdown and risk of working in an area that was the epicentre of the deadly disease was a big risk. But there was no follow up when the lockdown was lifted and the country declared Ebola-free in January,” Mr Habiyaremye reveals. More details in today’s copy of Daily Monitor