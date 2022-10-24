The European Union has mobilised more than Shs11bn in further emergency funding to support Uganda’s response to the Ebola Virus Disease outbreak.

The outbreak declared in September has since claimed 28 lives with the cumulative confirmed cased now standing at over 70, 14 of them reported in Kampala alone over the past 48 hours.

According to the EU Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, they are exploring all available options for providing additional support in responding to the Ebola outbreak.

He says part of this funding (Sh5.5bn) will support the World Health Organisation in its coordination and surveillance activities, safe and dignified burials, as well as logistics and follow-up and care of survivors.

Shs3.7bn will be allocated to UNICEF to address infection prevention and control, as well as risk communication and community engagement, while Sh1.7bn will be allocated to the International Rescue Committee for preparedness and infection prevention and control in the most exposed refugee settlements.

The EU has already allocated €200,000 to the Uganda Red Cross Society, to support its activities on coordination, surveillance with contact tracing, risk communication, community engagement, and safe and dignified burials.

An additional €100,000 was allocated to the Kenya Red Cross, to support its preparations in the at-risk locations in view of possible cases in Kenya; and €50,000 to help the Red Cross prepare in South Sudan