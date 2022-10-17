The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has postponed its mobilisation meetings in Kassanda and Mubende districts which are under lockdown over Ebola outbreak.

President Yoweri Museveni on Saturday imposed a 21-day lockdown on the central Uganda districts of Mubende and Kassanda to contain an Ebola outbreak that has already claimed 19 lives in the country by restricting movement into and out of these districts.

Addressing journalists at their offices in Najjanankumbi, the deputy spokesperson, John Kikonyogo said their mobilisation which was slated to take place on 24th October has been postponed until the districts heal from Ebola.

However, he says that party leaders are slated to meet former candidates of the party who contested in the previous elections.

He says the party is kicking off this mobilisation in Buganda region tomorrow, October 18 starting with Greater Masaka, adding that they will write a report which they will present to the national council at the end of this month.