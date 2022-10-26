The Minister of State for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs, Kyofatogabye Kabuye has warned that a lockdown in Kampala is unavoidable with the increasing cases of the Ebola Virus Disease being reported.

According to the health ministry’s Director of General Health Services, Dr. Henry Mwebesa, Kampala has so far registered about 15 cases of Ebola with two from Sseguku, one case from Nansana, and another from Makindye.

During the KFM Hotseat show on Monday, the Uganda Medical Association (U.M.A) president Dr. Samuel Oledo, called for a lockdown in Kampala to prevent further spread of the disease warning that the situation could get out of hand.

Speaking to KFM, minister Kyofatogabye re-echoed those sentiments, admitting that the rising numbers of Ebola cases are worrying and urgent containment measures are needed. He however says they await policy guidance from the ministry of health.